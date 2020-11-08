New details: Wide area search underway in Yarmouth for missing man



YARMOUTH – A wide area search has been ongoing in Yarmouth since late Sunday morning. A Mass State Police helicopter was taking part in the search. Early Sunday afternoon, the Barnstable County Tech Rescue team was called to provide manpower for the search. Units were staging at the Yarmouth Water Department on Buck Island Road.

Yarmouth Police report that they are trying to locate a missing 76-year-old male Andy. He is 5’6 inches tall 125 pounds was wearing Khaki Shorts or Pants an Aqua Blue shirt and Blue Jacket. Last scene near Buck Island Road & Pump House Road around 8:15 AM. Andy likes to walk the bogs in his area. If you saw Andy today please call PD Dispatch 508-775-0445.