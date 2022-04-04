YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. The incident happened in the area of Winding Brook Road and Village Brook Road around 5 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Developing: Yarmouth Police investigating reported stabbing
April 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
