Developing: Yarmouth Police investigating reported stabbing

April 4, 2022

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating a reported stabbing. The incident happened in the area of Winding Brook Road and Village Brook Road around 5 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

