HARWICH – Authorities are investigating after a body was found at Bank Street Beach in Harwich early Sunday morning. Sources tell Cape Wide News the body is that of a man. Initial indications are that foul play was not involved.
Cape Wide News is checking with officials for further details.
Developing: Body found at Harwich beach
August 9, 2020
