You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Body found at Harwich beach

Developing: Body found at Harwich beach

August 9, 2020

Courtesy John Williams/CWN

HARWICH – Authorities are investigating after a body was found at Bank Street Beach in Harwich early Sunday morning. Sources tell Cape Wide News the body is that of a man. Initial indications are that foul play was not involved.
Cape Wide News is checking with officials for further details.
If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 