Dirt bike rider injured along route 6 in Brewster

February 12, 2022

BREWSTER – A dirt bike rider was injured in an incident along Route 6 in Brewster late Saturday afternoon. Rescuers were called to an area east of exit 85 (Route 137). The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Mass State Police were onscene investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

