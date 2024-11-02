COTUIT – A dirt bike rider was injured in a crash in Cotuit about 3:30 PM Saturday. The incident happened near the well field off Sampsons Mills Road. The teenage victim was extricated from the woods and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible fractured leg. Further details were not immediately available.
Dirt bike rider injured in Cotuit
November 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
