Dirt bike rider injured in Cotuit

November 2, 2024

COTUIT – A dirt bike rider was injured in a crash in Cotuit about 3:30 PM Saturday. The incident happened near the well field off Sampsons Mills Road. The teenage victim was extricated from the woods and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with a possible fractured leg. Further details were not immediately available.

