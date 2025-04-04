Disabled fishing vessel temporarily closes Cape Cod Canal overnight

BOURNE – From Bourne Police: At approximately 12:30 A.M., Bourne Police Officers were dispatched to the eastern portion of the Cape Cod Canal, in the vicinity of Savary Ave, for a report of a vessel in distress. Initial reports indicated that the approximately 50-foot vessel was completely submerged with an unknown number of occupants. While responding to the location, Officers were informed that the Bourne Fire Department and U.S. Army Corps were on scene and had located the vessel, which was approximately 3200 feet east of the Sagamore Bridge.

Upon arrival of Bourne Police Officers, it was discovered that the U.S. Army Corps was in communication with the occupants of the vessel and it was determined that the vessel was experiencing an electrical issue. Officers confirmed that the vessel was not submerged and that no occupants were overboard. The U.S. Coast Guard and Sandwich Fire Department Marine Unit responded to assist the occupants of the vessel. Bourne Fire Department remained on scene until it was determined that the occupants were not in need of immediate medical attention. Through the on-scene investigation, it was determined that the incident was not related to a criminal matter.

The Bourne Police Department would like to thank the quick response of the U.S. Army Corps, U.S. Coast Guard, Sandwich Fire Department, and Bourne Fire Department.