Disabled landscaping truck causes traffic nightmare in Dennis

June 30, 2020

Photo by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

DENNIS – A landscaping truck pulling a trailer lost its drive train at the intersection of Route 6A and Old Bass River Road blocking both directions of Route 6A. No injuries were reported, but Dennis Police had a traffic nightmare on their hands. They were able to move traffic through a gas station and the back of the post office. Vehicles were directed around the scene until a heavy duty wrecker was able to clear the highway which took about an hour.

