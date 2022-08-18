BOURNE – A disabled tractor-trailer was stalling traffic on Sandwich Road below the Sagamore Bridge Thursday morning. A photo showed only one alternating lane was getting by. State Police called for a heavy duty wrecker to clear the semi.
Disabled semi trailer stalling traffic under Sagamore Bridge
August 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
