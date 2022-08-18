You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Disabled semi trailer stalling traffic under Sagamore Bridge

Disabled semi trailer stalling traffic under Sagamore Bridge

August 18, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A disabled tractor-trailer was stalling traffic on Sandwich Road below the Sagamore Bridge Thursday morning. A photo showed only one alternating lane was getting by. State Police called for a heavy duty wrecker to clear the semi.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 