BOURNE – A disabled tractor-trailer was causing significant traffic delays on the Bourne Bridge. Mass State Police were on scene working to clear the truck. Traffic was backed up on Route 25 approaching the bridge.
Disabled tractor-trailer clogging traffic on Bourne Bridge
June 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
