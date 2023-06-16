You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Disabled tractor-trailer clogging traffic on Bourne Bridge

Disabled tractor-trailer clogging traffic on Bourne Bridge

June 16, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A disabled tractor-trailer was causing significant traffic delays on the Bourne Bridge. Mass State Police were on scene working to clear the truck. Traffic was backed up on Route 25 approaching the bridge.

