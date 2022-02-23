You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Disabled truck said to be cause of major delays along the canal during morning commute

Disabled truck said to be cause of major delays along the canal during morning commute

February 23, 2022

BOURNE – Reports were coming into the Cape Cod Broadcasting newsdesk of significant delays along the Cape side of the canal around 7 AM at the height of the morning commute. A listener reported a disabled truck on Sandwich Road was the culprit. State Police were working to clear the truck and get traffic moving. Residual delays were likely.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 