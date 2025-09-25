District Attorney issues statement regarding alleged plot for school shooting in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today an update regarding the investigation into alleged threats against a school in Falmouth, MA.

This matter originated out of the Barnstable District Court considering the initial reporting of alleged threats made by the Defendant in August of 2025. Barnstable District Court has jurisdiction over adult matters for those 18 years old and older.

As the investigation unfolded, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and the Falmouth Police Department learned of a discrepancy which made further prosecution in the District Court no longer available, and the Commonwealth entered a nolle prosequi in the case supported by an affidavit by the prosecutor assigned to the case.

This matter remains an ongoing investigation and future developments will be released when publicly available.

Meanwhile, Falmouth Superintendent of Schools Lors S. Duerr sent the following letter to staff and parents: “In the interest of school safety, there will be no outdoor activities or outdoor recess for the remainder of today and Friday, September 26th, 2025. In addition to our SROs and School Safety Monitors, the police details will also remain in place today and throughout the day tomorrow, including during arrival and dismissal times. I will be certain to provide you with as much information as I am able to provide.”