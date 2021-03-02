FALMOUTH – There were some anxious moments in Falmouth Tuesday afternoon after reports of a diver missing in the water in Woods Hole. The incident unfolded sometime after 3 PM behind the Smith Lab off Water Street. Falmouth Fire-Rescue called for regional dive teams to respond to the scene. A short later the victim was located by the dive master and was safely brought to the surface. He was evaluated but appeared to be okay.
Diver reported missing in Falmouth brought to surface and is OK
March 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
