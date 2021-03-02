You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Diver reported missing in Falmouth brought to surface and is OK

March 2, 2021

FALMOUTH – There were some anxious moments in Falmouth Tuesday afternoon after reports of a diver missing in the water in Woods Hole. The incident unfolded sometime after 3 PM behind the Smith Lab off Water Street. Falmouth Fire-Rescue called for regional dive teams to respond to the scene. A short later the victim was located by the dive master and was safely brought to the surface. He was evaluated but appeared to be okay.

