FALMOUTH – Divers were called to after a car was found in Waquoit Bay off Nichols Road early Friday morning. According to reports, the car was found to be empty and the owner was found safe on land. Further details were not immediately available.
Divers called to search car in water in Falmouth early Friday morning
April 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
