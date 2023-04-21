You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Divers called to search car in water in Falmouth early Friday morning

April 21, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – Divers were called to after a car was found in Waquoit Bay off Nichols Road early Friday morning. According to reports, the car was found to be empty and the owner was found safe on land. Further details were not immediately available.

