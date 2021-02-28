OSTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters were called to rescue a dog that fell through the ice Sunday morning. Officials were called to Micah Pond about 9:30 AM and were able to quickly retrieve the canine who appeared to be no worse for wear. It appears the owners did the right thing in calling officials instead of trying to rescue the dog themselves.
Dog rescued after falling through ice in Osterville
February 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Women’s Coalition To Host Virtual International Women’s Day Celebration
- Confirmed COVID Case On Steamship Authority’s M/V Eagle
- State Grants Bolster Cybersecurity Across Cape Cod
- 4Cs Offers STEM Opportunities For Teachers Across State
- Cape Symphony Marches Forward With Pandemic Plans
- J&J’s 1-Dose Shot Cleared, Giving US 3rd COVID-19 Vaccine
- Barnstable County Administrator Jack Yunits Stepping Down
- AP: Could Pandemic Further Erode the New England Town Meeting?
- US Advisers Endorse Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine From J&J
- Sunday Journal – Heart Health with Dr. Elissa Thompson
- Sunday Journal – County Administrator Jack Yunits Jr.
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony
- House to Vote on Virus Bill; Arbiter Says Wage Hike a No-Go