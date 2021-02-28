You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dog rescued after falling through ice in Osterville

Dog rescued after falling through ice in Osterville

February 28, 2021

OSTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters were called to rescue a dog that fell through the ice Sunday morning. Officials were called to Micah Pond about 9:30 AM and were able to quickly retrieve the canine who appeared to be no worse for wear. It appears the owners did the right thing in calling officials instead of trying to rescue the dog themselves.

