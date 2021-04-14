You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Downed power lines cause large outage in Barnstable

April 14, 2021


BARNSTABLE – Downed electrical wires caused a large power outage in the town of Barnstable including parts of Hyannis. Barnstable Firefighters responded to the area of Thornton Drive and Kidd’s Hill Road about 7:30 AM. Hyannis Firefighters were busy checking fire alarms tripped by the outage. As of 8:30 AM, the Eversource map showed 637 customers without power. CWN is checking with Eversource for further details on what happened.

