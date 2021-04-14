BARNSTABLE – Downed electrical wires caused a large power outage in the town of Barnstable including parts of Hyannis. Barnstable Firefighters responded to the area of Thornton Drive and Kidd’s Hill Road about 7:30 AM. Hyannis Firefighters were busy checking fire alarms tripped by the outage. As of 8:30 AM, the Eversource map showed 637 customers without power. CWN is checking with Eversource for further details on what happened.
Downed power lines cause large outage in Barnstable
April 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
