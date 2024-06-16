PROVINCETOWN – Power lines fell at the rotary by the Provincetown Inn around 7 PM Sunday. The wires landed on a couple of parked vehicles. No one was injured. The far west end of Commercial Street was blocked. Eversource crews were working to fix the problem and restore power to 118 customers affected. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
Downed power wires close road, knock out power to Provincetown neighborhood
June 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Hyannis Road Work To Begin On Monday
- Sandwich To Host Presentation On Proposed Shared-Use Bike Path
- Boater Arrested On Nantucket Last Fall Has Pleaded Guilty
- Recreational Area Repairs In Bourne
- Massachusetts Cannabis Commission Adjusts Rules On Transporting Product
- Barnstable County Health Director Sean O’Brien To Retire In July
- Federal Officials Release Long-Term Plan For Northeast Canyons And Seamounts National Monument
- VIDEO: Local Eastham Author and Librarian Corey Farrenkopf Talks New Book “Living in Cemeteries”
- First Shark of Season Detected In Cape Cod Waters
- VIDEO: Cape and Islands United Way Recognizes Cape Cod 5’s Robert Talerman
- LISTEN: Alvin, 60-Year-Old WHOI Submarine, Guiding Exploration Of Pacific Hotspots
- Cape Cod 5 Plans To Expand Orleans Center; CEO Joins State Banker Board
- Commonwealth Reports Slight Decrease In Opioid Overdose Deaths