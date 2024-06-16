You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Downed power wires close road, knock out power to Provincetown neighborhood

Downed power wires close road, knock out power to Provincetown neighborhood

June 16, 2024

Provincetown Police/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – Power lines fell at the rotary by the Provincetown Inn around 7 PM Sunday. The wires landed on a couple of parked vehicles. No one was injured. The far west end of Commercial Street was blocked. Eversource crews were working to fix the problem and restore power to 118 customers affected. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

