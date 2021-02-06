You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Downed tree limb in Eastham closes section of Route 6 and knocks out power

Downed tree limb in Eastham closes section of Route 6 and knocks out power

February 6, 2021


EASTHAM – Eastham Police report that due to electrical wires down in the roadway in front of the police station, Route 6 was closed Saturday afternoon. Southbound traffic is being detoured off of Route 6 at Locust Road and Northbound traffic is being detoured at Samoset Road. This should be a short closure.

Photos from Eastham Police show a large limb in the roadway and damage to the electrical pole by the Eastham Police Station. Eversource is reporting over 500 customers without power as a result.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 