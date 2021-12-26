You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Downed wire causes major power outage in Provincetown, Truro

Developing: Downed wire causes major power outage in Provincetown, Truro

December 25, 2021


TRURO – A downed primary wire caused a major power outage on the outer Cape Christmas night. All of Provincetown and about half of Truro were plunged into darkness after the wire came down sometime after 9 PM at the intersection of Shore Road (Route 6A) and Highland. The wire caused significant arcing when it came down prompting a barrage of 911 calls to Truro dispatch. Eversource line crews were enroute to make repairs and restore service to the 7,500 customers involved. It was not immediately clear what caused the wire to fall to the ground.

There was also a report of a subsequent car vs pole crash on Head of the Meadow Road in Truro. No injuries were reported but the utility pole was snapped and will have to be replaced.

CWN is checking with Eversource for further details.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 