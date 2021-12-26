Developing: Downed wire causes major power outage in Provincetown, Truro



TRURO – A downed primary wire caused a major power outage on the outer Cape Christmas night. All of Provincetown and about half of Truro were plunged into darkness after the wire came down sometime after 9 PM at the intersection of Shore Road (Route 6A) and Highland. The wire caused significant arcing when it came down prompting a barrage of 911 calls to Truro dispatch. Eversource line crews were enroute to make repairs and restore service to the 7,500 customers involved. It was not immediately clear what caused the wire to fall to the ground.

There was also a report of a subsequent car vs pole crash on Head of the Meadow Road in Truro. No injuries were reported but the utility pole was snapped and will have to be replaced.

CWN is checking with Eversource for further details.