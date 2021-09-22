You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Downed wire knocks out power to 250 Eversource customers in West Barnstable

September 22, 2021

WEST BARNSTABLE – About 250 Eversource customers in West Barnstable lost power sometime after 10 AM Wednesday. A a primary power line came down in the area of Oak Street and Iyannough Road. Arcing reportedly started a small brush fire. Eversource line crews are working to restore service.

