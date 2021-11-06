You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Downed wires close Route 132 near Route 6

Downed wires close Route 132 near Route 6

November 6, 2021

BARNSTABLE – Parts of Route 132 and Shootflying Hill Road and the exit 68 offramps from Route 6 to Route 132 were closed for a time after power lines came down sometime before 6:30 PM Saturday. At least one driver was stuck in their vehicle until Eversource could ensure the scene was safe.  All roads reopened about 7:15 PM. Further details were not immediately available.

