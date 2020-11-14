You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Downed wires knock out power in Dennis

Downed wires knock out power in Dennis

November 13, 2020

DENNIS – Downed wires knocked out power to 675 Eversource customers in Dennis Friday evening. The wires sparked a small fire and closed Airline Road by Pond View Drive. The top of the pole reportedly broke off causing the outage. Eversource was called to make repairs,

