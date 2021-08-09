You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Downed wires spark power outage in Mashpee

Downed wires spark power outage in Mashpee

August 8, 2021

MASHPEE – Power lines came down along Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Mashpee Sunday evening. Police directed motorists around the scene until Eversource could repair the damage. About 700 customers lost electricity for about an hour.

