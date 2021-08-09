MASHPEE – Power lines came down along Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Mashpee Sunday evening. Police directed motorists around the scene until Eversource could repair the damage. About 700 customers lost electricity for about an hour.
Downed wires spark power outage in Mashpee
August 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
