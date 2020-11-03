You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / DPW worker injured in accident in Truro

DPW worker injured in accident in Truro

November 3, 2020

TRURO – A Truro DPW worker was injured in an accident about 11 AM. The crew was working with a wood chipper at the end of Holsbery Road when a piece of wood apparently came back at the worker. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with facial injuries.

