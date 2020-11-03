TRURO – A Truro DPW worker was injured in an accident about 11 AM. The crew was working with a wood chipper at the end of Holsbery Road when a piece of wood apparently came back at the worker. He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with facial injuries.
DPW worker injured in accident in Truro
November 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
