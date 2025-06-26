You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Updated: No serious injuries after crash in Barnstable

Updated: No serious injuries after crash in Barnstable

June 26, 2025



BARNSTABLE – A traffic crash was reported about 5:45 PM Thursday at Attucks Lane and Phinneys Lane. Initial reports a vehicle had overturned turned out not to be true. No serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which cause delays for motorists in the area.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

