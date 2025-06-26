BARNSTABLE – A traffic crash was reported about 5:45 PM Thursday at Attucks Lane and Phinneys Lane. Initial reports a vehicle had overturned turned out not to be true. No serious injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which cause delays for motorists in the area.
Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN
Updated: No serious injuries after crash in Barnstable
June 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
