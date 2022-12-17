You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver airlifted after being rescued from large puddle in Bourne

Driver airlifted after being rescued from large puddle in Bourne

December 17, 2022

BOURNE – A driver reportedly became trapped in a large puddle at the end of Church Lane in Bourne sometime after 2 PM Saturday. Details are sketchy but the victim was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the Ella F. Hoxie School where a MedFlight helicopter landed and flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

