FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured when their vehicle struck a utility pole in Falmouth shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Red Brook Road. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Driver airlifted after car vs pole crash in Falmouth
April 12, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US COVID-19 Death Toll Overtakes Italy
- Cape D.A.R.T Runs Pet Food Pantry
- Plymouth Hospital Gets Food Donation From Local Merchant
- Home Improvement Chain Makes Changes Amid Virus Outbreak
- Orleans Health Department Holding Coronavirus Forum Monday
- Community Development Partnership Provides Updates During Outbreak
- Pilgrim Monument and Museum Delays Opening Day
- Cape Cod 5 to Match Up to $125,000 For Local Healthcare Systems
- Martha’s Vineyard Officials Urge Public To Follow CDC Guidelines
- House Members Push for Mashpee Tribe’s Land in Trust Status
- Health Officials Advise People to Stay Home During Holiday Weekend
- State Announces Online Portal for Purchasing or Donating Personal Protective Equipment
- Harvest of Barnstable Looking for Donations to Continue Meal Program