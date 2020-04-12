You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver airlifted after car vs pole crash in Falmouth

Driver airlifted after car vs pole crash in Falmouth

April 12, 2020

FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured when their vehicle struck a utility pole in Falmouth shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Red Brook Road. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

