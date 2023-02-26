You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver airlifted after rollover crash in Centerville

February 26, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

CENTERVILLE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly went into some woods and overturned in the 600 block of Shootflying Hill Road. Firefighters extricated the driver and took him to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

