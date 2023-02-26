CENTERVILLE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly went into some woods and overturned in the 600 block of Shootflying Hill Road. Firefighters extricated the driver and took him to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Driver airlifted after rollover crash in Centerville
February 26, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
