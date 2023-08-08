You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver airlifted after rollover crash in Falmouth

Driver airlifted after rollover crash in Falmouth

August 7, 2023

FALMOUTH – One person was seriously injured in a crash that left the vehicle on its roof. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 PM Monday on Route 28 northbound between Route 151 and Thomas B. Landers Road. The victim was able to self extricate but was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash,

