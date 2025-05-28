SANDWICH – A driver was airlifted after a traffic crash in Sandwich late Tuesday evening. Firefighters extinguished a fire in the crashed vehicle. The victim was transported to the Mass State Police Barracks in Bourne to meet LifeFlight. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver airlifted after traffic crash in Sandwich
May 27, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State responding after Hepatitis A exposure in Provincetown
- Minimum age to serve as a corrections officer in Massachusetts has dropped
- Falmouth continuing to evaluate the vulnerable Surf Drive area
- The Hoxie House in Sandwich celebrating its 350th anniversary
- New farmers markets popping up this summer in three Cape Cod towns
- Cape Drought Continues As Steady Rains Nourish Inland Regions
- Coast Guard Beach Is Once Again On Dr. Beach’s Top Ten List
- Cape chambers of commerce are opposing the upcoming EV regulations in 2026
- Motta Field construction begins Tuesday to include new amenities for the whole community
- Governor Healey issues statement on shooting of Israeli embassy staff
- View election results from Bourne, Falmouth, Yarmouth, Harwich, Brewster, Orleans and Eastham
- Beneficiaries were announced for the 2025 Seaside Le Mans, featuring music, food & entertainment
- Steamship term limits, train service on Cape, and more with State Sen. Dylan Fernandes