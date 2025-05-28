You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver airlifted after traffic crash in Sandwich

Driver airlifted after traffic crash in Sandwich

May 27, 2025

SANDWICH – A driver was airlifted after a traffic crash in Sandwich late Tuesday evening. Firefighters extinguished a fire in the crashed vehicle. The victim was transported to the Mass State Police Barracks in Bourne to meet LifeFlight. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police. Further details were not immediately available.

