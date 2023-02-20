You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver allegedly under the influence after car slammed into house in Brewster late Saturday night

Driver allegedly under the influence after car slammed into house in Brewster late Saturday night

February 20, 2023

BREWSTER – A car slammed into a house in Brewster late Saturday evening. It happened shortly after 11 PM at 891 Millstone Road. The impact left a large hole in the house but luckily neither the driver no anyone in the house were injured. Brewster Police are investigating the crash and reportedly detained the driver on suspicion of operating under the influence of liquor. Further details were not immediately available.

