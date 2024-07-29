Driver arrested for OUI after car crashed into house Friday in Oak Bluffs





OAK BLUFFS – On Friday at 12:45 AM, Oak Bluffs officers along with Fire-EMS responded to the intersection of Kennebec Avenue and Samoset Avenue for a vehicle that crashed into a house. After being transported the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, the operator of the Dodge Challenger was placed under arrest for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Malicious Destruction of Property and Resisting Arrest.