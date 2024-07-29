You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver arrested for OUI after car crashed into house Friday in Oak Bluffs

Driver arrested for OUI after car crashed into house Friday in Oak Bluffs

July 29, 2024



OAK BLUFFS – On Friday at 12:45 AM, Oak Bluffs officers along with Fire-EMS responded to the intersection of Kennebec Avenue and Samoset Avenue for a vehicle that crashed into a house. After being transported the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, the operator of the Dodge Challenger was placed under arrest for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Malicious Destruction of Property and Resisting Arrest.

