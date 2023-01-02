You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Driver arrested on suspicion of OUI after early morning rollover on Route 6 in Yarmouth

January 1, 2023

YARMOUTH – A driver was reportedly arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of liquor after a rollover crash early New Year’s morning. The crash happened sometime after 3 AM on Route 6 westbound before Willow Street (Exit 72) leaving the vehicle on its side. All three occupants self extricated and appeared to have escaped serious injury. Mass State Police continue to investigate the crash.

