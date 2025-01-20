SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters assisted a driver after their vehicle stalled in a deep puddle in Sandwich. The incident happened about 12:45 PM Monday on Kiah’s Way at Courtland Dr. The driver was not injured. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver assisted after vehicle stalls in deep puddle in Sandwich
January 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
