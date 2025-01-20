You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver assisted after vehicle stalls in deep puddle in Sandwich

Driver assisted after vehicle stalls in deep puddle in Sandwich

January 20, 2025

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters assisted a driver after their vehicle stalled in a deep puddle in Sandwich. The incident happened about 12:45 PM Monday on Kiah’s Way at Courtland Dr. The driver was not injured. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 