Driver cited after allegedly striking pole, leaving scene in East Falmouth

EAST FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Tuesday afternoon, several callers reported that a pickup truck had struck and damaged a utility pole in the area of the East Falmouth Library. They further reported that the truck had fled. Officers arrived on scene and located the truck’s registration plate against the damaged pole. The truck was later found by an officer and it had sustained heavy front end damage. The driver admitted to striking the pole, but stated he did not know that the pole had sustained significant damage. He was cited for Negligent Operation and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.