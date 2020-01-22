EAST FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Tuesday afternoon, several callers reported that a pickup truck had struck and damaged a utility pole in the area of the East Falmouth Library. They further reported that the truck had fled. Officers arrived on scene and located the truck’s registration plate against the damaged pole. The truck was later found by an officer and it had sustained heavy front end damage. The driver admitted to striking the pole, but stated he did not know that the pole had sustained significant damage. He was cited for Negligent Operation and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.
Driver cited after allegedly striking pole, leaving scene in East Falmouth
January 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Gov. Baker Prepares to Release Proposed State Budget Plan
- Vineyard Wind to Host Info Session in Centerville
- Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules, Rejecting Witnesses
- Gov. Baker Outlines Goals in State of Commonwealth Address
- Hyannis Chamber of Commerce Hosts Economic Forecast Event
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Adds Board Member
- Options to Promote West Chatham Businesses During Road Work Explored
- Sandwich Finance Committee Shows Support for Wing School Proposal
- McMahon Picks Up Taxpayer’s Group Endorsement
- Select Board in Provincetown Considering Climate Change Committee
- Monomoy Seniors Participate in Internship Program
- Eastham Relocating Nauset Light Beach Road
- UPDATE: Democrats Decry McConnell’s Impeachment Rules as “Cover-Up”