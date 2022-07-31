You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver critically injured after pickup strikes pole, rolls over in Marstons Mills

Driver critically injured after pickup strikes pole, rolls over in Marstons Mills

July 30, 2022

MARSTONS MILLS – A driver was critically injured in a crash in Marstons Mills shortly after 9 PM Saturday evening. According to reports, a pickup collided with a utility pole at 239 School Street and overturned. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which shut down School, likely for an extended time.

