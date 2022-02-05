FALMOUTH – A driver was critically injured in a freak crash in Falmouth. The crash happened about 7:45 PM at the intersection of Ransom Road and Bounty Lane. According to reports a tree limb came down on the driver during the crash. Bystanders were performing CPR when rescuers arrived. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital as medical helicopters were unavailable due to the icy weather. Falmouth Police called for the Mass State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section to investigate the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver critically injured in freak crash in Falmouth
February 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
