Driver critically injured in rollover crash in Brewster

BREWSTER – A driver was critically injured in a rollover crash in Brewster shortly after 1:30 AM Sunday. The vehicle rolled on its side on Satucket Road just east of Red Top Road. Firefighters had to extricate the victim from the wreckage. Once freed, the victim was transported to Brewster Town Hall to a waiting MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.