SANDWICH – A crash late Saturday evening left one vehicle on its side. The crash happened in front on 29 Main Street (Route 130). The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. The collision is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Driver escapes after vehicle rolls on side in Sandwich
July 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
