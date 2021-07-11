You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes after vehicle rolls on side in Sandwich

Driver escapes after vehicle rolls on side in Sandwich

July 11, 2021

SANDWICH – A crash late Saturday evening left one vehicle on its side. The crash happened in front on 29 Main Street (Route 130). The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. The collision is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

