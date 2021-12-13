You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes injury after car hits house in Harwich

Driver escapes injury after car hits house in Harwich

December 13, 2021


HARWICH – A young driver escaped injury after a vehicle went out of control, went through a fence and struck a house in Harwich. The incident happened shortly after 6 PM on Gilbert Lane at Sisson Road. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 