HARWICH – A young driver escaped injury after a vehicle went out of control, went through a fence and struck a house in Harwich. The incident happened shortly after 6 PM on Gilbert Lane at Sisson Road. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver escapes injury after car hits house in Harwich
December 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
