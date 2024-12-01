FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole and burst into flames in Falmouth around 10 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Currier Road. Luckily the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured. Eversource was called to make the scene safe and replace the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Driver escapes injury after car strikes pole, burst into flames in Falmouth
November 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Testing Encouraged As World AIDS Day Is Observed
- Volunteers Picking Up Cold-Stunned Turtles
- Seastreak Cancels Holiday Weekend Service Between New Bedford And Islands
- Barnstable County, Americorps Running Holiday Lights Recycling Program
- Proposals Sought For Wampanoag Archaeological Dig In Bourne
- Falmouth Resident Chosen As Next Director Of Center For Coastal Studies
- West Dennis Teacher Receives Conservation Honors From Mass Audubon
- Comments Being Accepted Through December 2nd On Barnstable Future Land Use Map
- Governor Healey Informs About Changes To Homeless Shelter System
- Biden Family Expected On Nantucket For Thanksgiving
- State Recognizes Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe
- Dennis Chamber Of Commerce Announces New President
- Four Barnstable County Officers Receive Statewide Honors