You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes injury after car strikes pole, burst into flames in Falmouth

Driver escapes injury after car strikes pole, burst into flames in Falmouth

November 30, 2024

FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole and burst into flames in Falmouth around 10 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Currier Road. Luckily the driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injured. Eversource was called to make the scene safe and replace the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 