Driver escapes injury after vehicle drives over dune at Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet

May 25, 2024

WELLFLEET – A driver escaped injury after a vehicle reportedly drove over the dune at Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet. It happened around 11:30 PM Friday evening. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. A wrecker was called to pull the vehicle back into the parking lot. Wellfleet Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.

