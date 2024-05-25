WELLFLEET – A driver escaped injury after a vehicle reportedly drove over the dune at Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet. It happened around 11:30 PM Friday evening. The driver was able to self-extricate and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. A wrecker was called to pull the vehicle back into the parking lot. Wellfleet Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver escapes injury after vehicle drives over dune at Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet
May 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
