TRURO – A driver somehow escaped this scene with no serious injuries but is suspected of driving under the influence. The collision happened about 2:25 AM on Shore Road (Route 6A) and Knowles Heights Road. The vehicle reportedly crashed into several parked vehicles. Truro Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. The driver was detained by Truro Police. Further details were not immediately available.



tr082324 car vs parked vehicles crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.