HARWICH – A driver escaped injury after their vehicle rolled over in Harwich. The crash happened about 7:45 AM on Route 28 east of Route 124. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived. Traffic delays were likely until the vehicle was righted and towed. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver escapes injury as vehicle rolls on side
December 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
