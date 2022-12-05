You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes injury as vehicle rolls on side

Driver escapes injury as vehicle rolls on side

December 5, 2022

HARWICH – A driver escaped injury after their vehicle rolled over in Harwich. The crash happened about 7:45 AM on Route 28 east of Route 124. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived. Traffic delays were likely until the vehicle was righted and towed. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 