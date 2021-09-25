You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video report: Driver escapes injury in pickup vs pole in Brewster

Video report: Driver escapes injury in pickup vs pole in Brewster

September 25, 2021

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

BREWSTER – A pickup vs pole crash was reported in Brewster sometime after 2 PM Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of Slough Road and Belmont Park Road. The driver of the Dodge Ram was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated at the scene. Eversource was called to replace the pole which was expected to keep Slough Road closed for several hours. 242 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.

br092521 Pickup vs pole crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 