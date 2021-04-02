You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes injury in Mashpee rollover crash

Driver escapes injury in Mashpee rollover crash

April 2, 2021

MASHPEE – A driver escaped injury after their vehicle rolled on its side in Mashpee. The crash shortly before 3:30 PM Friday on Industrial Drive just off Falmouth Road (Route 28). The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police. Traffic was delayed in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 