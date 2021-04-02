MASHPEE – A driver escaped injury after their vehicle rolled on its side in Mashpee. The crash shortly before 3:30 PM Friday on Industrial Drive just off Falmouth Road (Route 28). The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police. Traffic was delayed in the area.
Driver escapes injury in Mashpee rollover crash
April 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
