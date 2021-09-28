FALMOUTH – A car apparently lost control and ended up on its side against a tree in Falmouth about 5:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Central Avenue at River Haven Lane. The driver was assisted out of the vehicle and evaluated. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Driver escapes serious injury after car hits tree and rolls on side in Falmouth
September 28, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
