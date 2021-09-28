You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes serious injury after car hits tree and rolls on side in Falmouth

September 28, 2021

FALMOUTH – A car apparently lost control and ended up on its side against a tree in Falmouth about 5:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Central Avenue at River Haven Lane. The driver was assisted out of the vehicle and evaluated. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

