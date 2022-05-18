You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes serious injury after car strikes pole, catches fire in Harwich

Driver escapes serious injury after car strikes pole, catches fire in Harwich

May 18, 2022

HARWICH – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and burst into flames in Harwich. It happened sometime after 6 PM Wednesday in front of 24 Church Street. Luckily the driver was able to self extricate and escaped serious injury. Power was knocked out to 600 Eversource customers in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 