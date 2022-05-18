HARWICH – A car reportedly struck a utility pole and burst into flames in Harwich. It happened sometime after 6 PM Wednesday in front of 24 Church Street. Luckily the driver was able to self extricate and escaped serious injury. Power was knocked out to 600 Eversource customers in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Driver escapes serious injury after car strikes pole, catches fire in Harwich
May 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
