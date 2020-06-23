You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes serious injury after car vs pole crash in North Truro

June 23, 2020

Tim Caldwell/CWN

NORTH TRURO – A car struck a utility pole in North Truro shortly before 11 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Shore Road (Route 6A) near Arrowhead Road. The driver of the Audi sedan was able to get out of the vehicle and was treated and released at the scene. Airbags in the car likely prevented serious injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Truro Police.

