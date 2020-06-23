NORTH TRURO – A car struck a utility pole in North Truro shortly before 11 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Shore Road (Route 6A) near Arrowhead Road. The driver of the Audi sedan was able to get out of the vehicle and was treated and released at the scene. Airbags in the car likely prevented serious injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Truro Police.
Driver escapes serious injury after car vs pole crash in North Truro
June 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
