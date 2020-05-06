Driver escapes serious injury after dump truck rear-ends car in Provincetown



PROVINCETOWN – A dump truck reportedly rear-ended a car in Provincetown around 4 PM Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Provincelands Road in the “quarter mile” stretch near the parking lot for the walking trail to the dike. The Subaru Forester appeared have been spun around off the road into some trees. Miraculously, the driver was evaluated at the scene but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. The crash occurred within the Cape Cod National Seashore and is under investigation by National Park Rangers.



There has been heavy dump truck traffic on Provincelands Road in recent days. If you have been staying at home as advised, you might not be aware of a “big dig” going on in Provincetown. As part of a project to install a battery bank to supply electricity to the town in case of a power failure, there has been a massive construction project from the transfer station to Race Point Road and a section of Route 6 near the Conwell Street lights. As a result Race Point Road has been closed to through traffic forcing vehicles to navigate Provincelands Road through the Cape Cod National Seashore. There is also a runway improvement project underway at Provincetown Municipal Airport. It was not clear which project this dump truck may have been involved with.

Photos by Tim Caldwell/CWN