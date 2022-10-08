MARSTONS MILLS – A driver was lucky to escape serious injury after a tree came down on their vehicle. It happened around 9:45 PM Saturday on Osterville/West Barnstable Road between Flint Street and Lumbert Mill Road. The driver was out of the heavily damaged vehicle when EMTs arrived to evaluate him. The road was closed in that area until Barnstable Highway crews could removed the tree and the vehicle could be towed. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver escapes serious injury after tree falls on vehicle in Marstons Mills
October 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth Approves Full-Time Mental Health Expert for Police Department
- Cape and Islands Drought Alleviated by Recent Rainfall
- Joint Base Cape Cod Shelter for Migrants Officially Closed
- Sunday Journal – Local Concert Raising Money for Ukraine
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Cape and Islands District Attorney Candidate Dan Higgins
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Cape and Islands District Attorney Candidate Rob Galibois
- Galibois and Higgins Facing Off for Cape and Islands District Attorney
- Heroes in Transition Receives New Financial Partner
- Post Offices, Town Offices Closed Monday for Federal Holiday
- Cahoon Museum Seeks Consultant for Feasibility Study
- Habitat for Humanity to Build New Homes in Sandwich
- Biden Pardons Thousands for ‘Simple Possession’ of Marijuana
- Falmouth Wind Turbines Demolished