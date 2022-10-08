Driver escapes serious injury after tree falls on vehicle in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – A driver was lucky to escape serious injury after a tree came down on their vehicle. It happened around 9:45 PM Saturday on Osterville/West Barnstable Road between Flint Street and Lumbert Mill Road. The driver was out of the heavily damaged vehicle when EMTs arrived to evaluate him. The road was closed in that area until Barnstable Highway crews could removed the tree and the vehicle could be towed. Further details were not immediately available.